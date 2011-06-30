Verizon Taking Pre-orders for Galaxy Tab 10.1 4G

Verizon has begun taking pre-orders for its 4G LTE version of Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1. Prices start at $529 for a 16GB version with a two-year contract ($629 without). The 32GB version is priced at $629 with an included two-year contract ($729 without). Both versions of the 10-inch tablet are available in grey and white and come equipped with Nvidia's 1-GHz Tegra 2 dual core processor and 1GB of RAM.

The system is a step up from Samsung's original seven-inch Galaxy Tab, which included a 1GHz Cortex A8 Hummingbird CPU and 1GB of RAM. The Galaxy Tab 10.1 will also take advantage of Google's Android Honeycomb OS, while the standard Tab uses Android 2.2 (Froyo).

Monthly data plans for the 10.1 include a 1 GB plan for $20, a 3 GB plan for $35, a 5 GB plan for $50, and a 10 GB plan for $80. The 1 GB plan includes a $20 per-GB fee past the initial allowance, the other plans include $10 per-GB fees.

Because the Galaxy Tab 10.1 is now available for pre-order, Verizon has lowered its prices for the original Galaxy Tab. You can now snatch one up for $199 with a two-year 3G contract.

Verizon doesn't mention a specific release date for the Galaxy Tab 10.1, but its website says pre-ordered units will ship within four to six weeks of purchase.