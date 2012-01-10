Verizon Showcases Seagate 4G LTE Mobile Wireless Storage Drive

LAS VEGAS--For anyone with a sizable collection of movies and music, the limited storage capacity of smartphones and tablets can be a great disappointment. Verizon and Seagate have teamed up to fix this problem with the 4G LTE Mobile Wireless Storage Drive, the first wireless storage device with integrated 4G LTE technology, showcased at CES.

Taking advantage of the lightning-fast speeds of Verizon Wireless' 4G LTE network, movies, music and photos can be downloaded directly to the Seagate 4G LTE Wireless Storage and then streamed over Wi-Fi to up to three mobile devices, similar to Seagate's GoFlex Satellite. According to Seagate, the drive has enough storage capacity for more than 300 HD movies. It can also provide Internet connectivity for up to three Wi-Fi-enabled mobile devices.

The Seagate 4G LTE Wireless Storage looks perfect for anyone who wants access to their entire multimedia library on the go -- the drive boasts up to 5 hours of battery life and is compatible with all Wi-Fi- and browser-enabled iOS and Android phones and tablets via its 802.11b/g/n radio.

Verizon and Seagate have yet to announce pricing or data plans for the drive, or when it will be released.