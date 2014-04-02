Verizon Cuts Pricing on More Everything Plans to Match AT&T

T-Mobile started quite the trend. Since the company first launched its Uncarrier initiative last year, the remaining three of the Big Four wireless carriers have been fighting to keep up in the mobile pricing wars. The latest shakeup comes from Verizon, which has cut the price of its More Everything prices for Edge plan customers.

According to Big Red, people who purchase 10GB or more of data can now add a smartphone to a plan for $15. That's down from the $20 it previously cost. Verizon also cut the cost of its monthly access fee for such customers from $40 to $25 per month. For a family of four, that breaks down to $160 per month for 10GB of data and unlimited talk and text.

If Verizon's new $160 price sounds familiar, it's because AT&T has been advertising the same pricing for its Mobile Share plan. Customers who sign up for AT&T's Next program, can purchase 10GB of data with unlimited talk and text for four smartphones for, you guessed it, $160 per month.

Verizon's Edge plan and AT&T's Next program let users upgrade their smartphones more than once every two years for an additional monthly fee. If you purchase four smartphones on Verizon's 10GB More Everything plan without signing up for Edge, you'll end up shelling out $260 per month. Similarly, if you choose AT&T's Mobile Share plan without selecting the Next program, you'll the same $260.

There is, of course, a catch. Verizon has a slightly larger LTE footprint than AT&T, as well as more bandwidth thanks to its new AWS network. During our testing in New York, that network gave Verizon a serious speed advantage with downloads topping out north of 50Mbps in certain locations.

AT&T, on the other hand, reached a far lower, though still respectable, 13.6 Mbps. That said, AT&T is working on its own LTE-Advanced network, which should give it a significant speed boost. And the battle rages on.