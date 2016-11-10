Verizon Ellipsis 8 HD Tablet Offers Budget-Friendly Goodness

Just when I thought tablets had met their collective maker, I learn that Verizon is keeping hope (and slates) alive. According to Talk Android, the company is resurrecting its budget Ellipsis tablet.

Dubbed the Ellipsis 8 HD, a few high definition images of this unanticipated slate have leaked online. Similar to its predecessor, it looks like an afterthought gadget that Verizon tacks on to sweeten any recent smartphone purchases.

MORE: Our Favorite Tablets for Work and Play

The tablet is currently available on Verizon for $249 outright or $10.41 with a 2-year contract. Since it's a Verizon product, the device will run on the company's 4G LTE network.

In addition to the 4G LTE action, the Ellipsis will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 617 processor with 3GB of RAM. That should provide more than enough processing power to play games or watch videos. The slate will also have 16GB of onboard storage which you can expand to 128GB via a microSD slot. As the HD in the name suggests, this 8-inch tablet will be outfitted with a 1920 x 1200 display. As far as cameras, you can expect an 8-megapixel shooter on the back and a 5-MP cam up front.

In a rather questionable move, the tablet will debut with Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) instead of the newer Android 7.0 (Nougat). If this turns out to be true, I'm hoping consumers won't have to wait too long for an update to the newer operating system. Still, the Ellipsis 8 HD could be a solid choice for shoppers looking to enjoy their multimedia on the cheap.