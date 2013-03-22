Verizon Beefs Up Messaging App to Ping Your Phone, Tablet and PC

Even though it seems most people never go anywhere without their cell phones, Verizon's updated Messages App 4.0 ensures you'll never miss a text again. Similar to Apple's Messages app, whenever a message is sent to a Verizon customer's mobile number, it will appear simultaneously on that person's Android phone, tablet (Android or iPad), and PC.

The app shows messages in a threaded feed, and can incorporate content such as photos and video. A content finder feature also lets you dig up multimedia, as well as URLs. Other features include optional pop-up notifications, previewing Web links, and a spam reporter.

Messages are stored and synced for up to 90 days, unless the user deletes it. Within the app, a user can also send group messages, their location, and create custom autoreply text. Although there's no iPhone app, you can also access messages through a web portal, just as you would on your PC. You can download the app through the Apple App Store and Google Play stores for free.