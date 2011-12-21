Verizon 4G LTE Service Restored Following Nationwide Outage

After a several-hour-long outage, it looks like Verizon's 4G LTE network has started to come back online for most customers. Early this morning, Verizon users across the country began flooding Verizon's community forums with complaints about connectivity problems with Big Red's 4G network, while others said they were experiencing issues with 3G as well.

In a statement released early this afternoon, Verizon said, "4G LTE service is returning to normal this morning after company engineers worked to resolve an issue with the 4G network during the early morning hours today. Throughout this time, 4G LTE customers were able to make voice calls and send and receive text messages. The 3G data network operated normally."

The complaints started rolling in at about 3:00 a.m. with users from California to New York saying they had lost all data service. It wasn't until 9:30 a.m. that users began reporting that their 4G service had been restored. We're currently seeing full service in our New York offices.

This is the second time Verizon has suffered a data outage in December, and the third time its 4G network has gone down this year. On December 6th through December 7th, users nationwide reported that they had lost all 4G service and were instead being dropped down to 3G. Service was restored on Dec. 8 after Verizon's network operations team "resolved a technical issue."

Verizon, which boasts the fastest 4G network in the country, also saw its 4G service go down in April. That issue, like the outage earlier this month, was also resolved in roughly 24 hours.