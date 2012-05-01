Verbatim Announces New USB 3.0 Flash Drives for Windows and Macs

Storage technology company Verbatim announced today their new line of "Store 'n' Go" V3 USB 3.0 flash drives, with up to 2 times the speed of their USB 2.0 competitors. The V3 drives will be compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, as well as all USB ports. The drives feature storage capacities ranging from 8GB to 64GB and come in 7 different colors. A new retractable design has also been added to the V3 line. Prices for the "Store 'n' Go" V3 USB 3.0 flash drives start at just $19.99 for the 8GB capacity.