iPad Keyboard Showdown

The virtual keyboard on the iPad is definitely good, but nothing feels quite as nice as clickety-clacking away on a physical keyboard. According to Lenovo and Qualcomm, 71 percent of small businesses surveyed said they are using tablets at work as an additional device, not a replacement for their PCs. But with the right case, complete with a physical QWERTY Bluetooth keyboard, that fact might be about to change.

Many accessory manufacturers are ready to step in with external keyboards, but which one offers the best combination of price, portability, protection, and tactile feedback? That’s where we come in. Read on to find out which one is worth your investment.

Belkin Keyboard Folio

The Belkin Keyboard Folio keyboard case for the iPad 2 is highly adjustable and its island-style keyboard was one of the best we've used. $99; belkin.com

ClamCase for iPad 2

The ClamCase's hard plastic keyboard case makes your iPad 2 look like a bona fide laptop, but it's heavy, and the typing experience isn't great. $149; clamcase.com

Kensington Keyfolio Pro Review

The Kensington Keyfolio Pro iPad 2 case lets you swivel the tablet 360 degrees to type in either portrait or landscape mode. Typing was easy, and we like the .com button, but the right Shift key was too small. $99; kensington.com

Targus Versavu Keyboard and Case for iPad

The Targus Versavu Keyboard and Case for iPad lets you swivel your tablet into landscape or portrait mode, but it's better on a desk than in your lap. We like its large keyboard, complete with arrow buttons, as well as the dedicated iPad function keys. $99; targus.com

Zaggfolio for iPad 2

The Zaggfolio keyboard case for the iPad offers a good typing experience and comes in a variety of colors and textures. $99; zagg.com

Keyboard Test Results

Here's how fast we typed in words per minute on each keyboard in the TapTyping test app.