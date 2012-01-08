Toshiba Shows Off Satellite Ultabook at CES, Coming in June for Around $699

Look out, Vizio. Toshiba plans to bring an Ultrabook to market later this year that will start as low as $699. Showed off here at CES 2012, the Satellite Ultrabook is aiming for the masses with a price that will be around $250 less than today's cheapest models. The notebook features a 14-inch display and backlit keyboard in a design that's 0.8 inches thick and weighs less than 4 pounds. An aluminum lid adds a touch of class for this price, and you get HDMI, three USB ports (one is USB 3.0), Ethernet, and an SD Card reader.

If we had to guess, Toshiba will likely include a hybrid hard drive with a cache of flash memory to keep the price down, as opposed to a full-fledged SSD. During our brief hands-on time, we appreciated the huge size of the touchpad, and subtle swoop that separates the front of the deck with the recessed keyboard. The Satellite Ultrabook should arrive in June, just in time for back-to-school season.

Toshiba was kind enough to let us take lots of photos of this Satellite Ultrabook ahead of CES, so be sure to check them out below.