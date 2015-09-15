Toshiba Undercuts Surface with $349 2-in-1

If you're looking for Windows 10 in a slim, affordable package, Toshiba's new Satellite Click 10 is shaping up to be a good option. Available for pre-order for $349, this 2-in-1 features a crisp, detachable display, the latest Intel Atom x5 processor and a dedicated button for pulling up Windows virtual assistant Cortana.

By comparison, the Surface 3 starts $499 and includes an Atom x7 CPU and full HD 10.8-inch display, but it doesn't come with a keyboard. That costs an extra $129.

The Click 10's design is simple and sleek, sporting a thin, silver keyboard dock and a 10.1-inch, 1900 x 1200 display that can snap off and be used as a standalone tablet. The machine weighs 2.2 pounds in laptop mode and 1.2 pounds without the keyboard, making it fairly travel-friendly no matter how you use it. At 10.5 x 7.4 x 0.3 inches and 1.37 pounds, the Surface 3 is a bit heavier in tablet mode but includes a built-in kickstand.

MORE: Best 2-in-1s (Laptop/Tablet Hybrids)

Toshiba's latest convertible is powered by an Intel Atom x5 chip, which is built to deliver speedy multitasking performance on small devices. The notebook comes with either 32GB or 64GB of storage, and sports a 2-megapixel selfie camera with an 8-MP shooter in the rear.

The Click 10 is one of several machines with a dedicated button for Cortana, Windows 10's new virtual assistant that can do things such as tell you the weather, search the web or open an app via voice commands. As with all Windows 10 convertibles, the Click 10 will benefit from the software's Continuity feature, in which the device will behave like a laptop with the keyboard attached, and automatically switch to a more touch-friendly interface when in tablet mode.

The Satellite Click 10 seems to offer a lot for a decent price, but we'll have to test it ourselves to see how it stacks up to other budget-friendly convertibles. Stay tuned for our full review.