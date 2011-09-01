Toshiba AT200 Tablet Hands-on: Super-Slim Profile, Plenty of Ports

The Toshiba AT200 has some appealing specs, and based on our brief time with the tablet, it lives up to the hype. For starters, it's as slim and sleek as Toshiba promised. Its 1.23 pounds felt very manageable, and the aluminum finish adds a premium feel. On the downside, the 1280 x 800-pixel display is a fingerprint magnet.

As far as the interface goes, it's standard Honeycomb here. We couldn't gauge how much a difference the TI OMAP 4430 processor makes versus Nvidia's Tegra 2 chip, but the AT200 did feel pretty responsive. Of course, the microUSB and microHDMI ports are a plus, too. Check out our video below for a closer look.