Tobii Technology Adds 3D to EyeAsteroids Game

Swedish company Tobii Technology showed us its eye-tracking system at CES, and there was even an eye-controlled version of the arcade game Asteroids on hand. Tobii is taking that fun implementation of its tech one step further here at CeBIT, announcing its EyeAsteroids 3D game.

What's most remarkable about this, of course, is that Tobii uses glasses-free 3D. Though the Tobii Technology booth at CeBIT was plagued by glare, we noticed pretty good depth to the asteroids coming toward us. Take a closer look below, as we battle the glare to go hands-on and hear a bit more about the possible implementations of Tobii's eye-tracking technology.