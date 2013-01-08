Timbuk2 Launches New Line of Gadget-Charging Bags

Timbuk2 is unveiling an entire line of purpose-built bags at CES 2013, with included mobile power supplies for gadget junkies who are constantly on the go. These bags are designed to charge a wide range of mobile devices, from smartphones to e-readers to tablets.

Timbuk2 has been making messenger bags since 1994 and has long had a focus on its digitally connected consumers. "We've been creating technology portage solutions in the tech epicenter of the U.S. since the 90s," said Mike Wallenfels, CEO of Timbuk2. Since then, its offerings have evolved with each new tech advancement.

Bags in the Timbuk2 Power Series are built specifically for certain electronics, such as the iPad, iPad mini, Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Apple and Android smartphones. Portable power is supplied by included Joey Energy power supply units, an exclusive Timbuk2 partner.

Stay tuned for more details when we get our hands on the new line (and a rumored iPad mini jacket) here at CES.