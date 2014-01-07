Thinium Hands-On: Meet the World's Thinnest Wall Charger

Tired of stuffing your phone's wall charger in your pocket when traveling light? New startup Thinium looks to remedy that with their product, a small rectangular wall charger that's about the size of a cracker. The company showed off several extra-portable chargers at CES 2014, including Lighting and microUSB versions of the Thinium Charge that will ship at the end of Q1 2014 for $49 and $39, respectively.

We took a look at the Thinium Charge, which has a sleek design free of any unsightly protrustions. A wall connection folds out from the back of the device, and the microUSB or Lighting jack can be popped out of the front, allowing you to mount your smartphone on the wall. Both versions of the Charge also feature a USB dongle than can be pulled out of the top-right of the device.

This version of the Thinium felt like a feather in our hands, and while its wire-free design makes it hard to use your phone while charging it, we couldn't help but be impressed by the sheer portability of the accessory. The Thinium Charge will arrive within the next few months in white, black, and gold, so you'll have no trouble finding one that matches your iPhone 5s.

Thinium also debuted its ReCharge models, which pack a 2100mAh lithium-ion battery and come available with either two microUSB chargers or a microUSB and Lighting combo. This beefed-up version of the Thinium is about twice as thick as the Charge, though you get a significant upgrade in versatility and battery power. According to Thinium, pricing and availability for the ReCharge has yet to be announced.