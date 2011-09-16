IDF Wrap-up: The 5 Coolest Things at Intel's Show

It's been a busy week at the Intel Developer Forum conference. On Tuesday, Intel announced it will support Android devices, leading some to believe that Intel and Microsoft had a falling out. Then on Wednesday, Microsoft showed off Windows 8 on an Intel-powered Ultrabook, demonstrating that the Wintel power couple was far from over. In addition to that drama, there was news about ultra low-power Haswell chips that will make their way to machines in 2013, a self-refreshing screen, and a demo of faster JavaScript.

Below are the five coolest things we saw at IDF this week.

Intel Medfield Android Tablet Struts Its Stuff

One of the biggest stories this week was the announcement that Intel would formally support Android on the kernel level. To prove the point, Intel showed off this Honeycomb tablet powered by the Medfield, a low-power chip designed for tablets and smartphones.

Watch the Intel Medfield Android tablet in action.

Windows 8 OS Running on an Acer Aspire S3 Ultrabook

One of the first ultrabooks, the Acer Aspire S3, and the just-announced Windows 8 made an appearance together on the the second day of IDF. Though it was designed for touch, we’ve found it just as facile and intuitive to use with a traditional keyboard and touchpad. As you'll see in the video, navigating around the new OS on an ultrabook proved equally easy.

See Windows 8 running on Acer's new ultrabook

Toshiba Portege Z830 Hands-On: Light Weight, Great Looks

We got our hands on one of the first ultrabooks from Toshiba and wow, it is light! This 13-inch system weighs just 2.45 pounds and is a svelte 0.63 inches thin. We caught this ultrabook demonstrating Intel's Pair and Share technology, which allows for seamless sharing among your laptop, tablet, and smartphone.

Watch the Toshiba Portege Z830 ultrabook in action.

Lego’s Augmented Reality App Shows You What’s Inside the Box

Legos will never cease to be cool, but the company's new augmented reality app is really cool. Hold the Lego box up to a webcam and it shows you what the finished product inside the box will look like in 3D—complete with animated Lego creations.

Watch Lego's Augmented Reality app work its magic.

ASUS UX31 Hands-On: Sexy Ultrabook Has High-Res Screen, Speedy SSD

Is this the ultimate ultrabook? The ASUS UX31 packs a 256GB SSD, a super-fast Core i7 processor, and 4GB of RAM into a 2.9-pound machine. The 13.3-inch notebook also features a premium brushed-metal chassis and is just 0.67 inches thick.

Watch our hands-on with the ASUS UX31.