Top 10 BlackBerry Apps RIM is Giving Away for Free

In an attempt to make amends for last weeks global BlackBerry outage, RIM will offer its users $100 in premium apps for free. The question is, which software should you download to spend your money wisely? Better act fast, because the promotion will be available for just four weeks. RIM plans to add more apps to its initial list of 12, but here are our picks for what you should download now.

Bejeweled

Test your treasure hunting skills in this action-packed puzzle game. Play in single player mode or against the clock—if you can keep up.

Bubble Bash 2

Declare war on troublesome bubbles in a dazzling multi-color environment. New bubble-popping game types include bubble pulley, pendulum, and invasion.

iSpeech Translator Pro

With iSpeech, users can translate email, SMS texts, and spoken words into multiple languages. It will also share favorite translations with Facebook friends.

Nobex Radio Premium

More than a mere internet radio app, Nobex lets you share what you're listening to over BBM, watch YouTube videos of songs you like, and add your own pictures to the app.

N.O.V.A. Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance

Ready to get your sci-fi game on? Your're in luck since N.O.V.A lets you blast scores of evil aliens to atoms in this futuristic shooter.

Texas Hold'em Poker 2

Show that you know when to hold'em and when to fold'em in this wild Texas-themed poker game. A new Omaha mode will push your poker skills to the limit.

The SIMs 3

Based on the original SIMs blockbuster game, the SIMs 3 title also lets players control the lives of virtual people. Users can create and customize their SIMs' appearance and personality, then take them outside to socialize around town, and let the sparks fly.

Photo Editor Ultimate

Need a comprehensive photo editor for your BlackBerry? Look no further than Photo Editor Ultimate which not only boasts basic tools like cropping, brightness, and contrast, it also features advanced tools such as access to clip art and color filters

Shazam Encore

If you can't remember exactly who sings the song playing on the radio or in the club, Shazam will do it for you. Aside from listening and tagging songs, Shazam will also save info for tagged songs and recommend similar artists.

Vlingo Plus: Virtual Assistant

Add iPhone 4s-like voice command features to your BlackBerry handset with Vlingo.