TechMediaNetwork Acquires LAPTOP

TechMediaNetwork, the fastest growing digital publisher and content provider of consumer technology and science news, today announced it has agreed to purchase the assets of LAPTOP and LaptopMag.com, the leading mobile technology magazine and website, in a private sale. The deal is expected to close in July.

Bringing together the LAPTOP brand and its leading expertise in mobile products and technologies with TechMediaNetwork's growing suite of sites strengthens TechMediaNetwork's position as the No. 3 comScore-ranked provider of technology news, according to a company statement.

As the pulse of mobile technology, LAPTOP will continue in print, web, and mobile formats, and TechMediaNetwork will leverage LAPTOP's content across its multiple properties. LAPTOP's management team and editorial staff will become part of TechMediaNetwork, and join it at its relocated offices in New York City.

"Mobile is the hottest area in technology, and with LAPTOP's focus on mobility and quality content, we get to show off our strengths in distribution and advertiser ROI, making this union a perfect fit," said Jerry Ropelato, CEO of TechMediaNetwork. "We are excited about the synergies of our businesses and the opportunities for growth."

In October 2009, TechMediaNetwork purchased the consumer division of Imaginova that includes SPACE.com, LiveScience.com and Newsarama.com and began executing a strategy of acquiring quality technology and science titles with superior editorial content, adding highly qualified employees, and creating great potential for growth.

The company's traffic has grown 163 percent over the past year, while acquired properties have benefitted from the advertising, leadership, content distribution and financial infrastructure of TechMediaNetwork.

"TechMediaNetwork has brilliantly achieved a critical mass across multiple platforms in a short period of time," said Ed Brown, Publisher of LAPTOP Magazine and LaptopMag.com. "Combining our strengths will create an even more formidable and fast-paced digital media force for advertisers and technology information seekers."

About TechMediaNetwork:

TechMediaNetwork is a leading technology media company that produces news and reviews reaching more than 19 million monthly visitors. TechMediaNetwork has reviewed more than 750 categories of products and services at TopTenREVIEWS.com, and publishes news, features and commentary at SPACE.com, LiveScience.com, Newsarama.com, TechNewsDaily.com, iPadNewsDaily.com, OurAmazingPlanet.com, BusinessNewsDaily.com, MyHealthNewsDaily, NorthOrion, SecurityNewsDaily, InnovationNewsDaily, HermanStreet and LifesLittleMysteries.com. The company distributes content through its owned and operated Web sites, syndication partners and web site partners. To learn more about TechMediaNetwork, visit www.TechMediaNetwork.com.

About LAPTOP Magazine:

LAPTOP—The Pulse of Mobile Tech celebrates the infusion of mobile technology in our daily lives and provides the information and insights that enable its readers to thrive in a wireless world. Both the print publication and website serve as the essential guide for mobile professionals and tech-savvy consumers who depend upon its expert product evaluations, helpful how-to advice, and examination of the societal impact of mobile technology. To learn more about LAPTOP, visit LaptopMag.com.