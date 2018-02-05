Take Up to $30 Off Amazon's Kindles and Fire Tablets

Valentine's Day is still a few days away, but that's not stopping Amazon from trying to win your heart — and your money — over.

The online retailer is taking up to $30 off select Kindles and Fire Tablets. Although each device in Amazon's current sale was at least $10 cheaper over the holidays, it's still a good opportunity to save a few bucks on some of Amazon's best devices, such as the Editors' Choice Fire HD 8 Kids Edition and Fire HD 8. Best of all, unlike last year's Valentine's sale, this year Amazon is including the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 in its sale. The full list includes:

Kindles

Fire Tablets

Amazon's Valentine's Day sale ends February 14 at 9pm ET.