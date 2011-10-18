Tablet World Series Game 4: Apple iPad 2 vs. ASUS Eee Pad Slider. Voting Ends 10/20 at 9 a.m.

Yesterday the Sony Tablet S took down the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1. Will a similar upset happen in Game 4? Today voting opens on the showdown between the king of the hill, Apple iPad 2, and the versatile ASUS Eee Pad Slider SL101. Which is the better tablet? You tell us with your votes. To make an informed decision, let's meet the competitors.

Update (10/20): The Eee Pad Slider has won by a wide margin of 59 to 41 percent.

The iPad has been the traditional tablet of choice for most consumers since its debut game. But at that time the field was fairly narrow. The sequel to Apple's slate hasn't given up an inch. This 4-star, Editors' Choice winner sports an ultra-slim design, faster dual-core performance, FaceTime camera, and gobs of compelling apps. When you look at the whole package--hardware, software, apps, battery life, accessories, and price--the iPad 2 is the leader of the pack.

The ASUS Eee Pad Slider SL101 is the first 10-inch Android tablet with a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, making it a good choice for work and play. The $479 Eee Pad Slider also features a bright IPS screen, a full-size USB port (for attaching a storage drive or mouse), and a sleek soft-touch chassis. However, at 10.7 x 7.1 x 0.7 inches (with the keyboard retracted) and 2.1 pounds, the Slider is significantly larger and heavier than its competitor here.

So which corner are you in: newb with a physical keyboard or experienced crowd favorite? Now is your chance to make a difference. Vote in the poll below to determine which of these tablets will face the Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet in Game 6. The poll will remain open until Thursday, 10/20 at 9 a.m.

[polldaddy poll=5591646]