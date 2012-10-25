Tablet World Series Game 3: Amazon Kindle Fire HD 7-inch vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1, Voting Ends 10/26 at 8:00 a.m.

Yesterday's race between the Microsoft Surface and Barnes and Noble's Nook HD+ came down to the wire, but in the end it was the Windows 8-powered Surface that pulled out the win.

Today, we turn our attention to a race between one of Amazon's latest, the Kindle Fire HD 7-inch, and Samsung's Galaxy Note 10.1. Will the smaller tablet carry the day, or will the Note's unique capabilities give it the win? Read our breakdown of both tablets and cast your vote below.

Amazon Kindle Fire HD 7-inch

The original Kindle Fire set the tablet market on fire, no pun intended, by giving users instant access to all of the digital content they purchased through their Amazon accounts. The HD 7-inch builds on its predecessor's success, adding a top-notch display, improved speakers and improved interface. Amazon also managed to set the Fire HD 7-inch at a competitive price point, charging $199 for a 16GB version and $249 for a 32GB version. That's far better than the $199 an 8GB Barnes and Noble Nook HD or Google Nexus 7 will cost you.

Still, the Kindle Fire HD 7-inch isn't a flawless tablet. It's controversial lock screen adds, which will cost you $15 to get rid of, were a big issue for many users, while its custom operating system means you won't be able to access the Google Play store.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1

The big brother to the Galaxy Note and Galaxy Note II, the Galaxy Note 10.1 is a productivity machine. Its strong audio and long battery life are positive attributes for any tablet, but it's the Note's S Pen stylus and stylus-friendly apps that set it apart from the tablet competition. Of course, it doesn't hurt to offer dual -window multitasking, either.

But like the Fire HD 7-inch, the Galaxy Note 10.1 has a few issues of its own, chiefly its occasional lag, relatively low-resolution display and confusing S Note app.

So which of these competitors is the better tablet? Cast your vote below and check back tomorrow for the final results.

