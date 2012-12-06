T-Mobile to Start Selling Apple Products in 2013

It looks like T-Mobile customers will finally get what they've been waiting for. The carrier officially announced that it has entered into an agreement with Apple to sell its popular devices. The news comes from Deutsche Telekom's Investor Relations' Twitter feed, as well as a press release which reads, "T-Mobile USA has entered into an agreement with Apple to bring products to market together in 2013."

The agreement means that each of the Big Four U.S. wireless carriers now has access to Apple's devices. The carrier is expected to begin selling Apple's hardware sometime next year, which is when T-Mobile said it would launch its own 4G LTE network.

According to a tweet from PC Mag's Sascha Segan, T-Mobile expects to roll out its 4G LTE network to more than 100 million Americans by mid-2013. Whether or not the iPhone 5 or its follow-up will be the first device to land on the carrier is still up in the air.

The addition of Apple's stable of coveted devices should prove to be a boon for T-Mobile, which has gone on record saying that the lack of the iPhone has hurt the carrier. Last February, T-Mobile said it lost more than 700,000 customers to rival carriers who offer the iPhone.

In September, T-Mobile announced that it would begin offering unlimited nationwide data for unlocked iPhone users in an attempt to make the carrier look more attractive to Apple fans.

The reason T-Mobile hasn't been given access to Apple's devices until today is that the carrier's network is incompatible with Cupertino's current hardware. That looks like it's about to change, however, with T-Mobile getting set to roll out its own 4G LTE network.

We'll bring you more information as the story develops.