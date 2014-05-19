How to Stop Google from Using Your Photo in Ads

Did you know your opinions and photo are showing up in your friend's Google search results? By default, if you rate a song from Google Play, a restaurant where you ate, a piece of technology you bought, or any other thing in the Google universe, the search giant now shares your photo and rating with your friends. Google calls these Shared Endorsements. It is possible to stop yourself from being used in this way, if you follow these easy instructions.

1. Log into your Google account.

2. Click the Home button on the top left and click Settings.

3. Click Edit next to Shared Endorsements.

4. Uncheck where it says "Based upon my activity, Google may show my name and profile photo in shared endorsements that appear in ads." Then click Save.