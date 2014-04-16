How to Stop Facebook Video Autoplays

Babies playing with dogs, strange people dancing awkwardly, branded commercials trying to sell you toothpaste: all those videos may now be autoplaying in your Facebook feed. Thankfully these play in silent mode, but they can still be annoying. However, that doesn't mean you have to just sit there and take it. You can save your eyes and stop the madness by following a few simple steps.

1. Select Settings from the dropdown menu in the upper right corner of the Facebook screen.

2. Click Video from the menu on the left side of the screen.

3. Toggle Off Auto-Play Videos. Note: This will not stop the auto-plays on your phone. To do that, move on to step 4. For the purposes of these instructions, we used the Android app.

4. Open the Facebook app on your phone.

5. Tap the menu button on the top right. That does not mean the menu button with the picture of the person, but the three lines below that.

6. Scroll down to Settings and tap App Settings.

7. Check the box next to "Auto-play videos on Wi-Fi only."

Hopefully this will give your eyes a rest.