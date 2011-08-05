Sprint Unveils Samsung Conquer 4G: Android 2.3, 4G Data for $99

Looking for a low-cost Android phone? Sprint is invading the budget market with its new Samsung Conquer 4G handset. The 3.5-inch Conquer will roll over your wallet like a tank, but extract less than $100 while providing spoils like a 1-GHz processor, 4G connectivity, and front/back cameras.

Like any good general, the Samsung Conquer 4G knows how to marshal its forces, acting as a mobile hotspot for up to five Wi-Fi-enabled devices. Other weapons include stereo Bluetooth wireless, GPS, and 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi. August 21st will be this device's D-Day.

Like other Sprint handsets, the Conquer's contract requires at least a $69.99 a month plan (plus $10 premium data cost) that includes 450 minutes, unlimited data, unlimited texts and free calls to mobile numbers. The mobile hotspot feature is extra, costing $29.99 per month on top of voice and data plans.