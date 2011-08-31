Sprint Praises Government's Anti-Trust Suit Against AT&T/ T-Mobile Merger

Things are looking a little sunnier for Sprint following the Department of Justice's decision to file a civil antitrust suit in an attempt to halt the proposed merger of AT&T and T-Mobile. Sprint, which has criticized the proposal since it was announced said in a statement that "The DOJ today delivered a device victory for consumers, competition, and our country. By filing suit to block AT&T's proposed takeover of T-Mobile, the DOJ has put consumers' interests first."

The company went on to applaud the Department of Justice for conducting a thorough review of the proposed merger, and said the department's decision will "ensure that consumers continue to reap the benefits of a competitive U.S. wireless industry."

In its filing, the Department of Justice said a merger between AT&T, currently the second largest wireless carrier, and T-Mobile, the fourth largest, would, "result in tens of millions of consumers all across the United States facing higher prices, fewer choices, and lower quality products for mobile wireless services."

Of course the government's suit isn't the final word on the matter. AT&T has already said that it plans to contest the suit.