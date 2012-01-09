Sprint Announces First LTE Devices: Galaxy Nexus, LG Viper, and Sierra Wireless Tri-Network Hotspot

LAS VEGAS - Although its fledgling LTE network will only be available in just Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, Sprint has announced three devices--the Samsung Galaxy Nexus, LG Viper, and Sierra Wireless Tri-Network Hotspot--to take advantage of its next-gen network, expected to roll out in the first half of 2012.

While the Samsung Galaxy Nexus has already been released on Verizon, the Sprint version will come with its Near Field Communication chip enabled, which means customers will be able to use the phone as a wallet (check out our hands-on tests here). Sprint's Galaxy Nexus will have 32GB of internal memory, just as in Verizon's Galaxy Nexus.

Other LTE devices announced by Sprint include the LG Viper, which has a 4-inch WVGA NOVA display, a 1.2-GHz dual-core processor, Android 2.3, a 5-MP rear-facing camera, and a front-facing VGA camera. Other features include a microSD card slot supporting up to 32GB of storage and hotspot capability. Like the Galaxy Nexus, the Viper will also support NFC.

As its name suggests, the Sierra Wireless Tri-Network Hotspot will be able to connect to Sprint's 3G, 4G LTE, and 4G WiMax networks, and support up to eight users at the same time. A built-in microSD card slot will enable teams to share documents easily.

In all, Sprint expects to launch around 15 4G LTE devices in 2012, including addtional smartphones, tablets, and data cards.

Ed. note (1/10): Sprint's landing page initially and erroneously stated that the Sprint Galaxy Nexus would have just 16GB of storage; according to a company representative, it will have 32GB of storage. We have updated this story to reflect that information.