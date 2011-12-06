Sprint 4G LTE Products to Hit Market in Second Half of 2012

It looks like Sprint users may have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on some sweet 4G LTE devices. During a UBS conference yesterday, Sprint CFO Joseph Euteneuer said he expects the company to bring its 4G LTE products to market sometime in the second half of 2012. That's slightly different than the mid-summer release the company had previously offered. And although mid-summer does fall within the second half of 2012, so does Thanksgiving.

When questioned by CNET, Sprint representatives denied that Eunteneuer's comments amount to a shift in the company's planned LTE product roll out. Despite the change in phrasing, Sprint is still worlds behind Verizon and AT&T when it comes to LTE. Currently, Sprint customers in need of a speedy data connection are forced to rely on the company's 4G WiMAX service, which is simply incapable of offering the kind of connection speeds provided by a proper LTE network.

Although Eunteneuer's announcement may only put Sprint slightly behind its previous roll-out date, it only puts the company further behind the likes of Verizon and AT&T in the LTE game.

via CNET