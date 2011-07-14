Spotify Music App Now Available For Immediate US Download

Just recently Spotify announced that its popular music service was slated to hit US shores. Now the company's app is officially available for download in both the iTunes App Store and Android Market. This is sure to make Spotify addicts, who have long waited for its American debut, very happy indeed.

The world learned that Spotify music solution had arrived to the States via the developer's blog. Devotees in Europe have enjoyed the service for quite some time and have praised its elegant design, intuitive interface, and ability to share their musical selections with others over social media networks.

Other nice features of the service include building custom playlists and having access to tunes across multiple platforms whether that be mobile or desktop software. In addition, users can play music even when an Internet connection isn't present with the service's Offline Mode. Hopefully this will help the app pass the dreaded NYC subway test. At the moment the Spotify app is only for use with the premium version of the service which costs $4.99 per month.