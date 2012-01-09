Splashtop Makes iPad into a Remote With Presenter App

Get your iPad and your best John Madden impression, because Splashtop Inc., the company that won our Best App/Software of CES award in 2011, released an app today to turn the iPad into remote for annotating and controlling presentations. With 'Presenter,' your slideshows can be controlled away from the computer while you draw or write on the iPad - just don't mention anything about Brett Favre.

"Presenter is a business professional's new productivity friend. Now it is easy to add pizzazz to presentations to capture the attention of your audience," said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop, in today's press release. "Being able to move freely around a room, interact with your participants, no matter how small or large, will add impact to your presentations."

Presenter features a floating toolbar on the iPad with options to draw, highlight or write over content with variable pen sizes and colors, as well as highlighters and shapes. The markings will appear over Keynote, Adobe Flash and video. For teachers or trainers, a 'screen shade' tool enables the user to hide certain portions of the display and reveal it accordingly. The app has other unique features, like a spotlight to move and enlarge focus on details, a well as a virtual keyboard and touch gestures to navigate Powerpoint or PDF presentations.

The app connects over Wi-Fi to either a PC or Mac, and requires a download of Splashtop Streamer software. The app is available for $19.99 from the Apple App Store today.