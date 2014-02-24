Sony's Waterproof Xperia Z2 Tablet is Slimmer Than the iPad Air

The iPad Air's got nothing on Sony's new tablet when it comes to being the thinnest and lightest in its class. Unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2014, the10.1-inch Xperia Z2 Tablet is just 0.25-inch slim and weighs a feathery 0.9 pounds, making it sleeker than both the iPad Air (0.29inches, 1.05 pounds) and its predecessor the Xperia Tablet Z (0.27 inches, 1.1 pounds).

Sony has also given its newest Android slate a spec bump as well, packing it with a 2.3-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 chip with 3GB of RAM, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a 10.1-inch Triluminos full HD display. As is the case with the rest of Sony's Xperia line, the newly introduced tablet features a waterproof design.

The Z2 Tablet also uses Qualcomm's Quick Charge 2.0 technology, which Sony claims enables its device to charge 75 percent faster than other tablets. The Android slate will be available in 4G and Wi-Fi only variants, and Sony is offering both black and white color options.

Sony has outfitted the Z2 slate with an 8.1-megapixel main camera and a 2.2-megapixel rear camera for video chatting and snapping selfies. The slate also comes with the preloaded suite of Xperia apps you'll find on Sony's phones.

The Xperia Z2 Tablet will be available globally starting in March, and we're expecting to hear more about its price soon.