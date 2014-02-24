Sony Unveils Budget Focused Xperia M2 With 4.8-inch Display

If the Sony Xperia Z2 is a tad too large and pricey for you, Sony may have another phone more your style. The Xperia M2, the Z2's mid-range sibling, comes with a slightly smaller 4.8-inch qhD display and low-end specs to justify its lighter price tag.

The Xperia M2 is powered by a 1.2-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and features a 2,300 mAh battery and 8-megapixel camera. This puts it in the same class as LG's recently announced G2 Mini, which also runs on a Snapdragon 400 CPU and comes with a 4.7-inch qHD display. The Xperia M2 will be available in black, white and purple, which seems a bit limited when compared to the higher end Z1 Compact's color options, which include pink, yellow, black and white.

Sony is also offering a dual SIM option for the M2, meaning users will be able to choose between SIMs before sending texts or making phone calls. The Xperia M2 maintains the same classy, elegant design language we've become familiar with throughout the Xperia line, but this budget model doesn't appear to be waterproof like Sony's other mobile devices.

We're expecting to learn more about the Xperia M2 as its launch date approaches.