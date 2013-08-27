Sony Teases Alleged Xperia Z1 Smartphone in New Video

Sony's mobile arm has posted a new video on YouTube showing what appears to be the company's rumored Xperia Z1 smartphone. The clip includes many of the photos the electronics maker has been posting on Twitter over the past week including the image of the rumored smartphone's G Lens camera and water resistance functionality.

The video's tagline, "The best of Sony is about to get even better," is a call back to Sony's tagline for the Xperia Z, which was, "The best of Sony in a smartphone." The use of a similar tagline coupled with the fact that this mystery smartphone looks a good deal like the Xperia Z seems to all but confirm that handset in the released video is a new member of the Xperia family.

In terms of specs, the rumored Xperia Z1 is expected to feature a 20-megapixel rear camera capable of capturing images at resolutions as high as 4K. The phone is should also to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 5-inch 1080p display. The choice for processor seems a natural fit, as the Snapdragon 800 is one of the few chips on the market capable of handling 4K resolution. If the Xperia Z1 is real, it will have to compete against rival camera-centric smartphones including the Nokia Lumia 1020 and Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom

The end of the video points to an announcement date of Sept. 4, just in time for the company's IFA 2013 Berlin press event, and we'll be there to bring you all of the latest news from the show floor.