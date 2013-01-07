Sony Introduces Cyber-shot WX80 Wi-Fi Connected Camera

Getting in on the connected camera game, Sony at CES 2013 announced the Cyber-shot WX80, a digital camera that can wirelessly upload your photos to the Internet. Used in conjunction with the Sony PlayMemories Mobile app for Android and iOS, users can transfer photos and videos wirelessly to a smartphone or tablet via Wi-Fi. The app will also let you use your phone to remotely view and control the camera, such as zooming, taking a photo and turning the flash on or off.

The WX80 has a high-resolution 16.2-MP Exmor R CMOS sensor, an 8x optical zoom lens, 16x digital zoom and an enhanced Optical SteadyShot that minimizes camera shake. When it becomes available in January, consumers will be able to purchase it for around $199 and will have their choice of red, black or white.

The WX80 joins the likes of the Panasonic Lumix ZS30 and the Canon PowerShot N, announced at CES 2013, both of which also have built-in Wi-Fi for uploading pictures to the Internet. We suspect it will be the usefulness of the apps as much as the quality of the photos that determines which of these cameras will come out on top.