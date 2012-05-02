Sony Announces Its First Ultrabook, the VAIO T13, for European Markets

Sony has announced its new Ultrabook for European markets, the VAIO T13 (as well as its smaller cousin the T11) -- and it looks good. A sleek 0.7-inch-thick aluminum and magnesium chassis encloses a Sandy Bridge Core i3-2367M processor, 4GB of RAM and a 320GB, 5,400-rpm hard drive (with the option to upgrade to an SSD or HDD/SSD hybrid). A 13.3-inch 1366 x 768 display (11.6 inches on the T11), USB 3.0 port, 2 USB 2.0 ports, Bluetooth 4.0 + HS, Wi-Fi b/g/n, HDMI out and HD webcam round out the package. The T13 model will weigh 3.53 pounds.

Sony promises up to 9 hours of battery life (on SSD models), and up to 90 days of standby time. The VAIO T13 and T11 are due to be released in Europe next month, although pricing for the T13 and T11 has not been officially announced.