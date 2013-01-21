Sony Announces 10.1-Inch 1080p Xperia Tablet Z

Although Sony passed over the opportunity to debut a new tablet at this year's CES, the company today announced its Xperia Tablet Z in Japan. The 10.1-inch Android 4.1 tablet flaunts a full HD 1920 x 1080p display as well as an 8.1-MP camera, all stuffed into a 6.9mm body, besting the iPad's thickness.

Its inside specs, though, are what really makes it worthy of our attention. The Xperia Tablet Z packs a Qualcomm 1.5-GHz quad-core APQ8064 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, NFC, LTE, microSD expansion, "S-Force" virtual sound technology and a rumored 6,000 mAh battery. Throw all those specs into a tablet that's also waterproof and dustproof, and we think we have a winner. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but we'll keep you posted as that information is released.