Smartphone Madness 2013: HTC One vs. Nokia Lumia 920

Are you on the edge of your seats, smartphone fans? Because we are. While the Smartphone Madness 2013 match that ended this morning between the Google Nexus 4 and the BlackBerry Z10 was a fun one to watch, we have to give props to BlackBerry fans for taking home 64.73 percent of the vote. Today's tip-off between the HTC One and Nokia Lumia 920 promises to be just as exciting as Android faces off against the Windows Phone 8 flagship. Who will win, however, is totally up to you.

The superfast HTC One overtook the ASUS FonePad with 63 percent of the vote and the BlackBerry Q10 with 61 percent of the vote. Can they maintain that steady pace against such a rabid fanbase as those of the Windows Phone community? We think it's certainly got a shot. The HTC One is an international superstar with immediate plans to immigrate. During our review we found a lot to love in this 4.7-inch Android device. Between its stunning design, sharp 1080p display, remote control functionality for TV and stellar low-light camera, there's lots to love. But will it be enough?

[polldaddy poll=7009242]

Not only did the Windows Phone-powered Nokia Lumia 920's older brother, the 900, win last year's Smartphone Madness competition, but the 920 also took down a titan in the Samsung Galaxy S4 matchup. Nokia fans rallied to get an amazing 93.91 percent of the vote. If they can pull it out again today remains to be seen. But we do know that this Editors' Choice-winning phone is slick and colorful. We've praised it for its superb PureView camera, eye-popping 4.5-inch HD screen and integrated wireless charging. We also love Nokia's useful preloaded apps.

So who will you send to the finals? Will you vote for the HTC One with Android or the Nokia Lumia 920 with Windows Phone? The polls will remain open for the next 2 days, but only until 4/5/13 at 9 a.m. EST, so don't wait too long.