Smartphone Madness 2013 Begins March 12th at 10 a.m. EST

College basketball fan or not, you know the geek in you is excited for the 4th annual Smartphone Madness! There's no yelling at the TV or wishing that star point guard didn't choke on that buzzer beater. Who wins this competition is really all up to you.

Starting tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. EST we will ask you to vote between the Apple iPhone 5 and the ASUS FonePad in our first round of competition. Voting will end at 9 a.m. Wednesday. And each business day for the next eight we will ask you to choose between two more phones. Only the winners of those first round games move on to the Aristocratic 8, where voting will remain open for two days instead of one. That pattern will continue until we reach the final match between your two most favorite phones.

During our selection process we had to make some tough calls. We debated and conferred about the contenders. From the HTC One and the BlackBerry Z10 to the Nokia Lumia 920, we chose phones based on popularity, features, value and general drool-worthiness. In a nod to our international readers, we also included a couple of handsest that may not even make it stateside.

Now the choices are in your hands, dear readers. Will we see any Cinderella stories? Will RIM attempt a 3-pointer at the buzzer, or will the Windows Phone 8 wow the crowd? Only your votes will tell.

So tune in, smartphone fans. Right here on Tuesday March 12 at 10:00 a.m. EST, we will watch the incredibly popular Apple iPhone 5 face down the relatively unknown 7-inch ASUS FonePad.