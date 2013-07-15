Samsung Unveils Entry Level ATIV Book 9 Lite Ultraportable

Samsung has announced the latest addition to the ATIV PC line of notebooks, the Samsung ATIV Book 9 Lite. The company has positioned the 9 Lite as the entry level option to the original Samsung ATIV Book 9. Priced at $799, the new ultraportable will be targeted at students.

Since it's an entry-level notebook, consumers should be prepared to make a few concessions. Instead of the Book 9's blue-gray aluminum chassis, the 9 Lite is wrapped in glossy plastic. The notebook will be available in two colors (Ash Black and Marble White) which perfectly matches the color palette of the Samsung Galaxy S4. The Lite moniker is somewhat of an oxymoron as the notebook measures 12.76 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches, 3.48 pounds. It's heavier than the 12.4 x 8.6 x 0.51, 2.6 pound Book 9, but still light enough to lug around in a messenger bag or laptop. The 13.3-inch display also takes a hit with a resolution of 1366 x 768 instead of 1920 x 1080. However users gain a capacitive touchscreen in lieu of the higher resolution.

Samsung has partnered with chip-maker AMD to create a new 1.4-GHz quad-core processor. The Windows 8 device will also feature AMD graphics, 4GB RAM, a 128GB SSD. Portwise, the notebook will have a USB 3.0 port, USB 2.0, Mini VGA, a 3-in-1 card reader and a combination headphone/microphone dock. According to Samsung, the laptop will have an expected battery life of 5.5 hours on the Mobile Mark 12 benchmark. On the Mobile Mark 7 test, the results jumped to 8.5 hours.

In an effort to coincide with the back to school frenzy, Samsung plans to launch the ATIV Book 9 Lite starting July 28. However people looking to get a jump on the rush can pre-order their unit a week before.