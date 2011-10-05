Samsung Stratosphere Specs Leaked: Could be Answer to Slider Fans' Prayers

Slider fans, your long national nightmare may be over. The Samsung Stratosphere for Verizon, Big Red's first 4G LTE-capable slider, appears to be real and from the looks of this leaked spec sheet, it may be just what the data-hungry, touchscreen-averse masses have been pining for. And according to DroidLife, who got their hands on the spec sheet from their friends at Verizon, the device could also launch as early as tomorrow (October 6th).

If the spec sheet is correct, the mid-tier Stratosphere will feature a 4-inch, 480 x 800 Super AMOLED display, 1-GHz processor (no mention of whether it's a single or dual core) and 512MB of RAM. Internal memory is limited to 4GB, although it comes loaded with a 4GB microSD card, with a card slot that makes it expandable to up to 32GB. The Stratosphere is also expected to feature a 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera and a 5-MP rear-facing camera capable of capturing 480p video. Expect the phone to run Android 2.3 Gingerbread and feature Samsung's TouchWiz overlay.

The Stratosphere could be exactly what slider fans have been praying for, a phone with a five-row QWERTY keyboard that operates on Verizon's fast LTE 4G network. Hopefully, other companies will follow suit, and begin putting more sliders on Verizon's 4G network. We're looking at you Motorola.

via DroidLife