Samsung Series 7 Ultra Video: An Ultrabook With the Right Touch

The Samsung Series 7 Ultra seeks to combine a beautiful full aluminum design with the versatility of touch. And based on our time with this Windows 8 Ultrabook here at CES 2013, we'd say that the Series 7 has all the makings of one sweet machine.

The Series 7 Ultra isn't the lightest Ultrabook around, weighing 3.6 pounds, but that's to be expected given that the notebook sports a full HD touch screen. The 0.7-inch profile is certainly slim enough for easily slipping this system in a backpack.Up close the 1080p touch screen was very bright and sharp, and it responded well to our swipes. We also appreciate the backlit keyboard and JBL speakers. The touchpad proved smooth and accurate when performing Windows 8 gestures.

We don't know the cost yet, but power users will like that Samsung will be offering the Series 7 Ultra with AMD Radeon HD 8750M graphics. You don't usually find a discrete GPU on a notebook this thin. Expect up to 8 hours of battery life (though that's with wireless off).

We look forward to putting this touch Ultrabook through its paces in our labs. Stay tuned.