Samsung Said to Be Preparing 3-inch Galaxy Q Android Device

Rumors are swirling around the web that Samsung is preparing a new handheld device, called the Galaxy Q, but just what type of device it will be depends on who you ask. TechCrunch is saying it has gotten its hands on a supposed spec sheet for the device, and if the site is to be believed, the system will feature a 3-inch 720 x 480 Super AMOLED display and come packed with a 1-GHz Hummingbird processor.

The device is expected to run Android 2.2 and include 16 GB of internal storage, an 8 megapixel rear facing camera, and 1.3 megapixel front facing camera. Measurements for the Galaxy Q, according to the spec sheet, are set at 2.8 x 2.72 x 0.37 inches and it is expected to weigh roughly 3.8 ounces. The unit isn't expected to offer 4G support. If TechCrunch's report is correct, it would put to bed rumors that the Galaxy Q was to be a tablet/smartphone hybrid that Samsung was going to unveil at IFA 2011 in September. SlashGear cited a report from Yahoo News Korea, which in turn cited industry sources close to Samsung who said that the unit would sport a 5.3-inch Super AMOLED display and slot between the 4.3-inch Galaxy S II smartphone and the 7-inch Galaxy Tab slate tablet in Samsung's product lineup. Unfortunately, there were no other specifics available for the supposed tablet/smartphone hybrid.

via TechCrunch, SlashGear