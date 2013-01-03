Samsung NX300 Hands-on: Shoots 3D Photos and Videos, Uploads to Web

3D is not dead yet, or at least Samsung believes. Samsung today announced the NX300, the first compact system camera in its lineup capable of shooting 3D photos and video, and then uploading it instantly to the Web via Wi-Fi. Or, perhaps, viewing it on a Samsung 3D TV.

The NX300, which replaces the NX210, is a "compact system camera," or mirrorless camera. It has a 20.3-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, a 3.31-inch AMOLED touch display, and can shoot 1080p video at up to 60 frames per second, and take up to 8.6 shots per second.

Stylistically, the NX300 looks similar to other Samsung cameras in its price and size range, including the Samsung Galaxy Camera, a point-and-shoot with the Android operating system built in. It has a definite retro look, with a faux leather body capped by metal on the top and bottom. It has a nice heft, and felt sturdy when held.

While the NX300 doesn't have an Android OS, like other NX-series cameras, it has built-in dual-band Wi-Fi. An accompanying Android app (an iOS app is forthcoming) will allow users to connect their smartphone via Wi-Fi to the NX300 and instantly upload photos and video to the Web, and use the smartphone as a remote viewfinder.

A special 45mm F1.8 2D/3D lens, which does not come bundled with the camera, will allow users to shoot 3D photos and videos. In 3D mode, two LCD filters move in front of the sensor, and flicker on and off 30 times per second in order to create a 3D image. This lens will cost $499, and will be available in March. The NX300, which will cost $749 with a standard kit lens, will also be available in March.