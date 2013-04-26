Samsung Marries Windows PCs and Android With SideSync Technology

Samsung is looking to breathe new life into its PC business by merging Windows PCs and Android devices with its new SideSync technology. The feature, which is available on Samsung's new ATIV line of notebooks, lets you switch from working with Windows to working with your Android device simply by connecting the two via a USB cable.

So how does that help you? Well, Samsung says SideSync will let you answer text messages sent to your phone using your notebook's keyboard, transfer photos and videos between the two devices, check maps from your phone and edit files. SideSync is available with all Windows 8-powered ATIV notebooks, laptops, tablets and All in One PCs, as well as all Android-powered Samsung devices.

In addition to SideSync, Samsung has also rebranded its entire PC line as its ATIV line. That branding was originally left to just the company's tablets. Samsung says the move is meant to show the company's continued commitment to its PC market, and hopes to improve mobile innovation.

As part of the rebranding exercise, Samsung has introduced two new ATIV notebooks, the ATIV Book 5 and the ATIV Book 6. The $899 ATIV Book 5 is a 14-inch Windows 8 notebook powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and 4GB of RAM. Available storage includes a 500GB Hard drive and 24GB ExpressCache. The $1,199 ATIV Book 6 is a 15.6-inch Windows 8 machine with a Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM. Users get 1TB of storage and an AMD Radeo HD 8770M graphics chip. Both notebooks are available for preorder from Samsung now.