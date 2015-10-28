Spoiler Alert: Samsung Leaks 18-inch Galaxy View Tablet

Whoops! Looks like Samsung let the cat out of the bag on its latest product. The company inadvertently leaked information about the Samsung Galaxy View tablet, an 18.4-inch device that for all intents and purposes is a portable television. It kind of puts the company's logo "the next big thing" in perspective.

Built primarily for watching television or streaming movies throughout the home, the Galaxy View features a funky-looking large rear panel that serves as a handle and kickstand. That makes transporting the 5.8-pound 17.7 x 10.8 x 0.46-inch device from room to room easier than say the Lenovo Horizon 27 or the Dell XPS 18.

The larger-than-life tablet will feature a 1920 x 1080p display and powerful video speaker. Powered by Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) the device will feature a number of popular video channels such as YouTube, Twitch and Netflix. All of the apps will live in a dedicated homescreen so all your favorite shows and movies are only a touch away.

Other key components include a 1.6-GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM with either 32GB or 64 GB of storage. The View will also pack 2.1 megapixel camera, which should come in handy for video chats a slot for an LTE-exclusive nano-SIM card. Samsung is promising up to 8-hours of battery life so you can binge watch several episodes of Dr. Who, Scandal or whatever suits your fancy.