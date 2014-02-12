Rumored Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 7.0, 8.0 and 10.1 Specs Leak

It looks like Samsung is gearing up to refresh its family of Galaxy Tab tablets. Specs for the tech giant's new entry-level tablet line, which includes the Galaxy Tab 4 7.0, 8.0 and 10.1, have reportedly leaked online, and it looks to offer some modest improvements over its predecessor.

According to MySamsungPhones, which got its hands on a the leaked specs, the Galaxy Tab 4 7.0 will include a 7-inch 1280 x 800 TFT LCD display . That's up from the 1024 x 600 screen found on the Galaxy Tab 3 7.0. Inside the Tab 4 7.0 gets a 1.2-GHz quad-core processor, compared to the 1.7-GHz dual-core chip found in its predecessor.

RAM stays the same at 1GB, as does internal storage. Cameras on the Tab 4 7.0 also remain the same with a 1.3-megapixel shooter front shooter paired with a 3-megapixel out back. The leaks also indicate that the Tab 4 7.0 will come loaded with Android KitKat 4.4.

The Tab 4 8.0 is also getting some upgrades. Though the 8-inch slate's display resolution remains unchanged from the Tab 3 8.0's 1280 x 800 pixels, the tablet's processor does get a boost from the 1.5-GHz dual-core CPU found in the Tab 3 8.0 to a more powerful 1.2-GHz quad-core chip. Interestingly, RAM appears to dip slightly from the 1.5GB used in the Tab 3 8.0 to just 1GB.

That said, the RAM in the newer slate likely offers a faster clock speed, which would negate the drop in size. Curiously, the rear camera on the Tab 4 8.0 is listed at just 3-megapixels, a reduction from the 5-megapixel shooter on the Tab 3 8.0 while the front camera remains the same. Battery life on the new tablet should see a significant jump thanks to its 6,800 mAh battery, an improvement over the Tab 3 8.0's a 4,450 mAh unit.

Like the Galaxy Tab 4 8.0, the Galaxy Tab 4 10.1, the big daddy of the group, gets a 1280 x 800 resolution display. The processor improves from a 1.6-GHz dual-core chip with 1GB of RAM to a 1.2-GHz quad-core unit with 1.5GB of RAM. Cameras also improve to an 8-MP rear shooter paired with a 2-MP front-facing partner. The Tab 3 10.1 had just a 3-MP rear camera and 1.3-MP front shooter.

With such a specific list of leaks hitting the web, it would seem that the three Tab 4s are just about ready for prime time. And with Samsung set to host its Unpacked 5 event at Mobile World Congress at the end of the month, we could see these slates make their debut in relatively shorter order.

via: MySamsungPhones