Samsung to Debut Its iPhone 6 Killer in Sept (Report)

Samsung will reportedly debut a new premium smartphone that will do battle with the iPhone 6 this September. Called the Galaxy F, the handset is said to sport an all-metal chassis, just like the HTC One M8. The Galaxy F is also expected to pack top-tier specs, including a faster Snapdragon 805 processor and a QHD display.

The Korean electronics giant has long been rumored to be working on a Galaxy S5 variant with a more upscale design. Previous reports pointed to the handset carrying the Galaxy S5 Prime moniker. This latest report comes from Sammobile.com, which says the Galaxy F will feature the same 16-MP camera as the S5. However, the screen resolution of the F would be considerably higher at 2560 x 1440 pixels, versus 1920 x 1080 for the S5.

MORE: 15 Best Android Apps You're Not Using

If Samsung hopes to knock the wind out of Apple's sails during the iPhone 6's launch, the company will have its work cut out for it. The iPhone 6 is one of the most anticipated devices of the year. It's expected to sport a host of improvements, including a larger 4.7-inch, 1704 x 960 made of sapphire crystal and a faster A8 processor.

Additional reports point to the iPhone 6 featuring a new 10-megapixel rear camera with a f/1.8 aperture lens. The shooter is also said to include two separate image sensors (one for light, one for color) to capture a single photo. The technology would enable Apple to create a thinner camera and, as a result, a thinner iPhone.

Apple may also release a larger 5.5-inch version of the iPhone 6 this fall, which could be timed to launch alongside the upcoming iWatch in October.

It's clear that Samsung is wary of iPhone 6,with BGR reporting that the company has already cut third-quarter orders of its Galaxy S5 by 25 percent in anticipation of Apple's launch. Whether the Galaxy F (S5 Prime) will be able to steal Apple's thunder remains to be seen.

via: Sammobile.com, BGR