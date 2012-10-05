Samsung Galaxy Express Hands-On: An Android Phone for All

Say hello to AT&T's new Samsung Galaxy Express. This 4.5-inch Android Ice Cream Sandwich-powered handset is being positioned as a mass-market smartphone for users who are just getting in on the smartphone action. It features a sleek Super AMOLED Plus display, 1.5-GHz dual-core processor and powerful 2000 mAh battery.

Up front, the Express sports a 1.3-megapixel camera, while around back you'll find a 5-megapixel shooter. There's been no word on pricing or a release date for the Express, but we'll keep you update when we find out. For now, check out our hands-on video below.