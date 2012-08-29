Samsung Debuts World's First Windows Phone 8, the Ativ S

Samsung has brought its big guns to IFA Berlin 2012. First the company showed off its new Galaxy Note II and Windows 8 slates and laptops, which were impressive on their own. But then the company dropped a bomb by introducing the world's first Windows Phone 8 smartphone, the Ativ S.

According to PC Mag, the phone features a huge 4.8-inch HD Super AMOLED 1280 x 720-pixel display, a 1.5-Ghz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM and is available with 8GB or 16GB of internal storage. Up front the Ativa S features a 1.9-megapixel camera, while the back plays host to an 8-megapixel shooter. In terms of connectivity, the Ativ S offers HSPA+compatibility. Unfortunately, according to CNet, there is no mention of 4G LTE. The Ativ S will undoubtedly be on display at Nokia and Microsoft's joint Sept. 5 event in New York. We'll bring you more info on this device as the story develops.

via: PC Mag, CNet