Rumor: iPad mini Production to Ramp Up Significantly in September

Rumors about a 7-inch iPad mini have been swirling around for a while now; when are we actually going to see the darned thing? Assuming the fabled device is actually in production and not just a figment of our projected desires, it could be cast into the spotlight very, very soon. Tipsters have been whispering that the shrunken-down iPad could be unveiled alongside the iPhone 5 at a September 12th press event, and now, DigiTimes reports that Apple's suppliers are ramping up the production of the iPad mini's components.

Citing its usual "sources from the upstream supply chain," the publication claims that Apple's suppliers will start pumping out iPad minis at a rate of 4 million a month starting in September; the same sources say that suppliers are currently producing several hundred thousand iPad minis a month.

That aligns with the Wall Street Journal said at the beginning of July; according to that report, Apple suppliers (including LG Display and AU Optronics) were told to be ready to ramp up production on a sub-8-inch tablet in September.

What can we expect when the iPad mini launches? Previous reports from credible sources like Bloomberg and the New York Times have said that the comparatively pint-sized tablet will have a 7.85-inch, standard resolution display with a smaller dock connector sitting between a pair of speakers on the bottom of the slate. Earlier this month, it was reported that the iPad mini could look more like an iPod touch maxi, with a larger bezel on the top and bottom and a smaller bezel on the sides.

