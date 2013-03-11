Rumor: BlackBerry Q10 Might Come to T-Mobile This May

BlackBerry has yet to officially announce any launch plans for its Q10 smartphone, but a new rumor indicates that T-Mobile subscribers could get their hands on the device this May. BlackBerry news blog N4BB claims that a company representative said the QWERTY touch-screen hybrid will land on the carrier’s network in just two months.

This would line up with previous statements from BlackBerry’s CEO Thorsten Heins, who told the Associated Press that the Q10 would reach North America in about 8 to 10 weeks after the Z10. N4BB also reports that the Q10 may only be available on Sprint and T-Mobile’s network, but this has yet to be confirmed. This news comes from Cannacord analyst Mike Walkey, who recently slashed his sales estimates of the BlackBerry Z10 from 1.7 million to just 300,00, as N4BB also reported.

At the end of January BlackBerry announced that its Q10 handset would come equipped with a 1.5-GHz dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of memory. It also features an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 2-meagpixel front-facing camera, with a 3.1-inch, 7120 x 720-pixel touch screen display sitting above its full QWERTY keyboard. These specifications mirror those of the recently launched touch-only BlackBerry Z10, which hits the U.S. this month after debuting in Canada and the U.K. in February.